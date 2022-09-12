Yesterday afternoon, His Majesty The King was proclaimed in Barnet by

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Moore at Hendon Town Hall.

The Mayor was joined by the Representative Deputy Lieutenant Martin Russell, Barnet Council Leader Cllr Barry Rawlings, councillors, past mayors, and the council’s leadership team. The ceremony was also attended by Barnet residents.

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the Mayor joining members of the public and councillors by laying flowers in front of Hendon Town Hall.

A book of condolence is open at Hendon Town Hall so that people can pay their respects. This will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and will remain open until 5pm the day after the funeral.