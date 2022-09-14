The government has announced that Monday 19 September 2022 will be a bank holiday to mark the occasion of the state funeral of Her Majesty, the Queen.

Hertfordshire County Council will be observing this bank holiday so only essential council services will operate on Monday.

Registration services – weddings and civil partnerships will take place where couples wish to go ahead. We will also register deaths.

Libraries – libraries and the local archives will be closed.

Recycling centres – will be closed.

Day centres – council-run day services will be closed.

Schools – schools and colleges are expected to close.

Highway faults – we will pause routine roadworks for the bank holiday, but emergency safety works will continue. You can report faults online. People without online access can report emergency issues that could cause injury today.

Social care – available for adult and children emergency social care calls.

Childcare and early years – it is up to individual settings to decide whether or not to open.

Family centres – will be closed.

Fire and Rescue – emergency response cover will be maintained. Call 999 in an emergency.

Health Walks – all walks are cancelled on Monday.

Buses – a Sunday service will be in place on Monday. More detail at Intalink – latest bus travel info in Hertfordshire.