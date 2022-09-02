Have you heard about the new Enfield Construction Skills Academy? 🔨🔧

Enfield Council have partnered with CONEL and Vistry Partnerships to create an Academy providing construction training at the Meridian Water Regeneration Project.

When you join the Academy, you get access to:

🏗️ Onsite training and paid work experience

🧱 Pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities

📐Mentoring

⚙️ Skills development

…and so much more!

Find out more about the Enfield Skills Academy in the link below 👇



#enfieldskillsacademy #constructionjobslondon #constructioncourseslondon