Crime, antisocial behaviour and illegal waste dumping are among the key issues to be addressed by Haringey Council in a Week of Action to improve safety for residents in Bruce Grove.

This will be the first of a series of Weeks of Action, which will bring together services from across the council, and external partners such as the police, to work with communities with a focus on tackling crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as improving community engagement and longer-term trust and confidence.

Haringey Council plans to coordinate one Week of Action per month, each one targeting a different area of the borough.

Find out more: https://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/week-action-make-bruce…

Bruce Grove