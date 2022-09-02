On Saturday 10th September 2022, Haringey Pride Festival will take place on Ducketts Common, giving Haringey residents the opportunity to come together to celebrate and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ communities.

Haringey Pride

The event will feature a licenced bar from local brewery The Goodness Brewery, as well as food stalls, community stalls and live performances from acts including Kym Mazelle, Sonique, Sahara, Angie Brown, Tariq Khan, Abalicious, Tin, Bloom, Smashby, Christopher Haul, PJ Taylor and Daniel Molyneaux.

Organised by Wood Green BID in partnership with Think Events London with the support of Haringey LGTBQI+ Network, the Haringey Pride Festival is an opportunity to enjoy a day of celebration with live music, dance and the odd speech. The event is open to people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, genders and sexual orientations to enjoy the entertainment, atmosphere and amazing food and drink on offer.

Ducketts Common, adjacent to Turnpike Lane station, is a significant location in the history of LGBTQ+ activism in London. On 2nd May 1987, around 3,500 people met at Ducketts Common for the UK’s first “Smash the Backlash” march, organised by the Positive Image Campaign and Haringey Black Action Group, to protest against racism and bigotry, and in solidarity with LGBTQ+ people.

Paul Collins, Founder of Haringey Pride, said:

It is so important that we get to celebrate LGBTQI+ in Haringey. The festival is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community and supporters to come to together to celebrate and be together. This year, we also highlight the history that links Ducketts Common from the past to now. I personally like to thank all those who throughout the last year have helped us including those from the Network, Police, NHS and Council.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

I’m delighted that our borough will once again be coming together to celebrate and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ communities at Haringey Pride. Thanks so much to Wood Green BID and other partners for all the hard work they’ve put into organising this important event.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride march, so it’s fitting that our Pride celebration is taking place in Duckett’s Common, which is a special place in our borough’s history of standing up for LGBTQ+ rights. I look forward to seeing residents from across our borough come together to show that Haringey is an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.

Get your free tickets NOW…

While Haringey Pride Festival is free to attend, this time attendees are asked to sign up for free tickets to ensure that there is good control of numbers at this amazing outdoor event. For further information and to get your tickets, please visit the Haringey Pride website.