Haringey Council wishes to express its deepest sadness regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96.

On behalf of everyone in the borough, we extend our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by the tragic news.

Born in 1926, Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 following the passing of her father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth served with great distinction for 70 years, becoming the country’s longest ever reigning monarch and her name being synonymous not only with the Royal Family, but with the United Kingdom itself.

Her Majesty was not only Queen of the United Kingdom, but also Head of the Commonwealth. At the time of her passing she was Queen of 15 Commonwealth member nations including Jamaica, New Zealand, Grenada and Australia. She was enthusiastic about the Commonwealth and retained a keen interest in all the nations of which she was regent.

The Queen was famous not only for her position as head of state, but also for the incredible amount of charity work she did during her reign.

Her Majesty was patron to more than 500 charities in Britain and was one of the biggest charity supporters in the world, raising in excess of £1.4 billion for charitable causes during her lifetime.

Queen Elizabeth II was also a dedicated and prolific public servant, attending tens of thousands of royal engagements during her lifetime and reign, taking her right across the globe. Her Majesty visited more than 120 countries on six continents, becoming the most travelled monarch in history in the process.

The Queen visited Haringey on several occasions during her reign, including a visit in 1981 to open Wood Green Shopping Centre.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the Queen personally and as Leader of Haringey I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. For people of my generation, and for most Britons, both younger and older, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch we’ve ever known. She was the face of the Royal Family and the symbol of this nation.

“She was the longest living monarch in British history and the longest serving female head of state in world history. Her reign oversaw massive societal change not only in the UK, but across the world. As the world changed dramatically during her 70-year reign, she remained a rock – reliable and constant. Britain and the world will miss her, and we will not see her like again.”

Cllr Gina Adamou, Mayor of Haringey, said:

“As first citizen, I’m deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen reigned for as long as most of us can remember and I know that many people in our community will be feeling a profound sense of loss.

“In the coming days, local people will have the chance to pay their own respects, share their memories of her late Majesty and to honour the decades of service the Queen gave to our country and to the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived a long life of service, of commitment and of dedication and as the second Elizabethan era draws to a close, we give thanks for her life, we acknowledge her service and for one last time, we collectively and proudly declare – God Save The Queen.”