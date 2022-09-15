With the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (Sept 19), there will be no waste and recycling collections that day.
They will instead take place one day later, between Tuesday (20th Sept) and Saturday (24th Sept).
For more info – https://bit.ly/3xnsZV6
Haringey Council: there will be no waste and recycling collections that day.
With the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (Sept 19), there will be no waste and recycling collections that day.