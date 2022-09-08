Haringey Council is working with muf architects and members of the local community on improvements to three green spaces near Seven Sisters station. These include Page Green Common, Rangemoor Open Space and Page Green Terrace.

Following engagement with the local community in 2018-19 and 2021, the first phase of improvements to Page Green Common start from Monday 12th September 2022. The improvements will celebrate the history of the Common, improve safety, and create a welcoming environment for local residents, families and schoolchildren.

We are also presenting the final designs for Rangemoor Open Space, which have been developed with Earlsmead Primary School, Priscilla Wakefield Nursing Home, the Page Green Residents Association and broader local residents.

This culminated in a day of ‘Musical Landscapes’ activities which took place on Thursday July 7th.

Click through to the engagement page to see more detailed project updates, timings for works and the final designs!