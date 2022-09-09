His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas and the clergy and faithful of the Holy Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain offer their collective condolences to the Royal Family and the entire Nation for the passing of the beloved and revered Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II. May the Lord grant eternal rest and number Her among God’s Righteous. Eternal be Her memory!

Orthodox Christians of the United Kingdom are requested to offer their prayers for the soul of Queen Elizabeth, as well as for the peace, stability, and the longevity of the Royal Family, the Civil Authorities, and all inhabitants of the British Isles.