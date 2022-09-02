Α Greek Cypriot was arrested by the illegal “police authorities” in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus and is accused of illegal use of walkie-talkies.

A Turkish Cypriot lawyer representing the Greek Cypriot, Öncel Polili told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday that an investigation is being carried out by the illegal police which claims that his client is a suspect for allegedly spying at Pergamos crossing point and will be brought before an illegal court later today. Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs made representations over the illegal arrest.

Polili told the Cyprus News Agency that his client was visiting friends at the Turkish occupied Galateia village on August 13. During the visit he was using walkie talkies to make contact with others who were visiting the area, as the phone reception is often poor in the occupied areas. It was said that one of the walkie talkies was found at the hotel were he was staying.

Polili said that the walkie talkie was handed over to the so called police which began an investigation. During this probe a map and pictures were found on his cell phone. He was already brought before an illegal court and today most probably the illegal police will ask for a renewal of his remand for three more days.

It has been deemed “illegal” to use walkie talkies in the Turkish occupied areas without a permit.

The incident was brought to light by Greek Cypriot daily “Politis’’.