Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot class brothers and sisters converge and embrace each other in the UN-administered buffer zone in Nicosia. Our workers movement has always been in the front line of our common struggle for peace, freedom, independence and sovereignty. And nothing will stop this struggle…

Some characteristic photographs from yesterdays mass bicommunal mobilisation to honor the International Trade Union Day of Action for Peace.

Trade unions organisations from both sides of the barbed wire of division held demonstrations in Nicosia and converged on the UN-administered buffer where they met and held their rally and musical concert for peace in the world-peace in Cyprus for the reunification of our common Homeland and people.

