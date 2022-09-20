Aris have pulled off a major scalp over the reigning premiers in a phenomenal result which could spell danger for Olympiacos’ title defence after Panathinaikos recorded their fifth straight win.

The yellow-blacks beat the Piraeus giants 2-1 at home in the headline fixture of the Greek Super League’s fifth round on Monday morning.

Olympiacos featured Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez in his debut game for the club and the contest began well for them after winger Georgios Masouras finished off an excellent team movement with a finish into the top left (15′).

It took more than an hour but Aris eventually equalised, thanks to a long ball from Bryan Dabo which midfielder Daniel Mancini reached first and managed to knock over advancing goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and into the net (76′).

The hosts then went one step further and managed to go in front after a powerful low pass across goal was smashed in by substitute forward Luis Palma (79′), giving Aris a huge three points.

PAOK shockingly dropped points in their away clash with OFI, drawing 1-1 after conceding the latest of equalisers.

The Thessaloniki club took the lead early following a VAR check via an amazing goal from winger Khaled Narey, who controlled captain Vieirinha’s long ball with his chest before volleying it into the bottom right corner (8′).

In the dying moments of the match, the Cretans stole a point after a corner from centre half Apostolos Diamantis (90+12′).

Volos downed Ionikos 2-0 at home for their second victory of the campaign, climbing into sixth as their opponents fell into last place.

The Magnesia outfit pulled ahead following a tap-in from striker Ognjen Ozegovic in what was his second goal in as many weeks (15′) before left back Antonio Luna sealed the win with a wonderful low-driven long shot into the bottom right corner (54′).

Levadiakos recorded a 1-1 home stalemate with Asteras Tripolis in a disappointing result for both clubs who are still searching for their first success this term.

The home side struck first after centre back Panagiotis Liagas’ free kick header hit the underside of the crossbar and went into the goal (48′) but the Arcadians soon drew level following a corner, with Julian Barto’s pass hit into the back of the net by defender Pepe Castano (54′).

Panathinaikos’ form player Aitor Cantalapiedra scored a remarkable hat-trick to guide the Greens to a comfortable 3-0 home triumph over Giannina on Sunday morning.

Aitor’s first came in the 44th minute, thanks to a fantastic free kick into the top right which Giannina substitute goalkeeper Vasilios Athanasiou could not keep out.

The same could not be said for the second goal, with Aitor again scoring from a free kick, though this time it was largely due to an Athanasiou error in which the keeper allowed the ball to go through his hands (54′).

Aitor polished off a perfect performance with a remarkable solo goal, dribbling from the halfway line into the box before hitting the ball into the bottom left (70′).

AEK secured a much-needed 0-2 away win against Panetolikos to move into fourth.

Enosi winger Levi Garcia put his side in front with a brilliant low-driven effort from range into the bottom right (48″) and Harold Moukoudi confirmed the three points when his corner header took a huge deflection and landed in the goal (75′).

Atromitos played out a goalless draw with Lamia at home in the round’s opening game, with the Fthiotida club still without a win this season.

Greek Super League Ladder

1-Panathinaikos: 15,

2-PAOK: 11

3-Aris: 10

4-AEK: 9

5-Olympiacos: 8

6-Volos: 8

7: Atromitos: 8

8-Panetolikos: 7

9-Asteras Tripolis: 4

10-OFI: 4

11-Giannina: 4

12-Lamia: 3

13-Levadiakos: 2

14-Ionikos: 1