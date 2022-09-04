Panathinaikos is now the only team left in the Super League with a perfect record, topping the table with nine points, as PAOK shared the spoils of the Thessaloniki derby at Aris to drop its first points.Aris and PAOK had a scoreless but eventful derby on Sunday at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium. Aris had a penalty kick saved, while both teams ended the match with 10 men.

Panathinaikos made it three in three with a narrow 1-0 home win against Levadiakos on Saturday. Benjamin Verbic made his mark just three minutes into the match for his first goal in the green jersey.

Two days before welcoming ex-Real Madrid captain Marcelo, Olympiakos defeated Ionikos 3-1 at home, goals coming from Andreas Bouchalakis, Pep Biel and Youssef El-Arabi. Ionikos had reduced its arrears through Javier Mendoza.AEK saw off visiting PAS Giannina 2-0 with goals from Orbelin Pineda and Nordin Amrabat in its final home game before the official opening of its brand new Agia Sophia Stadium later this month.

In other Super League games over the weekend, OFI scored its first win, downing Volos 1-0 on the road, Lamia shared a goalless draw with Asteras Tripolis, and Panetolikos snatched a 1-1 draw at Atromitos.