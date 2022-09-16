Olympiacos have a difficult road ahead of them if they wish to achieve anything in Europe this season, losing comfortably to SC Freiburg to give the Greek champions a huge early hurdle to overcome.

The Piraeus club fell 0-3 at home to the German outfit on Friday morning (AEST) in the second matchday of the group stage, keeping the Greek premiers pointless in their opening two European matches.

Freiburg took the lead early into the game after winger Vincenzo Grifo’s free kick was headed into the bottom left by midfielder Nicolas Hofler (5′) before striker Michael Gregoritsch added in the second with a strike into the top left (25′).

Gregoritsch then smashed the ball into the back of the net from a team movement following a corner for the fixture’s final goal (52′).

Aris set for enormous challenge as they prepare for a visit from Olympiacos

Aris will have to bring their best as they ready themselves for one of the hardest home games of their season against reigning premiers Olympiacos.

The yellow-blacks host the Piraeus giants in the headline fixture of the Greek Super League’s 5th round on Monday morning (AEST) as they look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign.

The current champions come into the contest in bad form after a poor European loss midweek and they will be eager to earn all three points to correct this, as well as to keep towards the top of the ladder.

PAOK travels away to face OFI in a bid to keep their strong league start going, having bagged ten points from their first four outings.

Volos battles Ionikos at home in a crucial match for the Nikaia side, which is still without a win this term after recording three losses and a draw in the opening four rounds.

Levadiakos challenges Asteras Tripolis in a home fixture wherein both sides are still striving for their debut victory of the season, with the Arcadians especially frustrated after losing last weekend following three consecutive stalemates.

Panathinaikos faces Giannina at “Leoforos” on Sunday morning in their fourth home game of the campaign as they bid to make it five straight wins and extend their place in first for another week.

AEK competes with Panetolikos away and Enosi will be hoping they can bounce back from their disappointing loss to the “Trifylli” last round.

Atromitos takes on Lamia at home and the Fthiotida side comes in desperate for a victory after failing to earn maximum points in all of their matches thus far