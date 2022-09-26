New Salamis playing their first time in the FA Trophy whose final will be played at Wembley stadium are going strong in it . They beat Welwyn Garden City in the last round and now a comfortable 3-0 win over Coggeshall FC.

The game was even in the first 20 minutes and the New Salamis keeper Reuben pulled off two great saves during this time the break through came in the 35th minute when the New Salamis forward George Asamoah received the ball outside the box he tried dribbling past opposing defenders but was tackled and as a result the ball fell at the feet of teammate Albert who crossed the ball resulting in a scramble in front of goal for George Lutayya to poke the ball home.

Minutes later A great save from Coggeshall keeper kept a George Asamoah shot out.Then in the last minute of the first half George Asamoah picks up the ball from a corner and cuts inside the box when he let’s loose a low shot into the far corner of the net to go into the break 2-0 up.

The second half Coggeshall piled the pressure on yet New Salamis were comfortable in containing them.

They went onto score a third in the 60th minute when a Cross from George Asamoah found Taufee Skandari o slot home and put New Salamis into the next round third Qualifying against Isthmian League South team Hayes and Yeading to be played away on October the 8th 2022 and New Salamis with their sights on Wembley