Following the success of Halloumi registration as PDO, the Government aims to register more agricultural products as Protected Designation of Origin products, President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said, adding that a request for the registration of the second most important agricultural product of Cyprus after halloumi, the “red potato”, is already being prepared.

In an address delivered by Minister of Agricultural Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis at the 6th Festival of Rural Culture, held on Saturday 10 September in Lefkara, the President said that “the Government is working tirelessly to enhance the competitiveness of the primary sector, revitalise the rural population, ensure a fair income for the producers, guarantee food quality and support the age renewal of the agricultural sector”.

In that context, he praised the initiative to organize the Festival whish is being held since 2017 and noted that it is promoting the wealth and unique quality of our country’s agricultural products, and is the best reward for the hard work of the Cypriot farmer.

The President further said that the economic crisis of the previous decade was followed by the coronavirus pandemic, which is making the economic life of our country more difficult, with significant consequences for the agricultural sector as well. In addition, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created an energy and food problem, with the prices of energy and fodder, and therefore of the products produced, rising rapidly.

Taking into consideration the specific data “and the difficult circumstances that have arisen, we have provided, over the past two and a half years, extraordinary support to agricultural activity and our farmers, with amounts approaching 50 million euros. At the same time, we are making every effort to modernise and improve the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, having put in place all available European financial instruments,” the President pointed out.

In his address, President Anastasiades also referred to the current implementation period of the Common Agricultural Policy, which started in 2014 and this year ends its transitional period, saying that “a total of more than €850 million of European and national funds have been allocated to our agricultural sector. The rational and immediate allocation of these funds would have been very difficult without the substantial contribution of the CAP”.

For the further support of agricultural activity and the sustainable development of rural areas, he continued, “the role of the new Common Agricultural Policy until 2027 is expected to be decisive, in the design of which we actively participated as a Member State of the European Union, incorporating in it provisions favourable to Cyprus. An example of the importance that the government attaches to the agricultural sector is the inclusion in the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Cyprus Tomorrow Programme of a significant number of projects and reforms that are expected to have a direct or indirect positive impact on the agricultural activity of our country.”

Indicatively, the President of the Republic referred to the water management system reform projects worth more than 35 million euros, the creation of a livestock waste management unit in Orounda worth 30 million euros, the genetic improvement programme for Cyprus’ sheep and goats worth 5 million euros and the 4-million-euro carbon dioxide emission reduction project in the agricultural sector.

At the same time, he continued, “in line with EU policies, we have extended our actions to reorganise and improve the functioning of the agricultural sector. The reform of the risk management sector in agricultural production, as well as legislation to tackle Unfair Commercial Practices in the agri-food supply chain and to improve the functioning of the Farmers’ Markets for the benefit of our farmers are just some of them.”

“We attach particular importance to the promotion of the uniqueness of Cypriot products”, the President of the Republic said, adding that “the registration of halloumi as a product of Protected Designation of Origin is a collective success, while our constant aim is the registration of other agricultural products in the geographical indication lists of the European Union”.

He noted that a request is being prepared for the registration of our second most important agricultural product after halloumi, the ‘red potato’. “In the same direction, at the national level, we have formulated and will soon submit to the Parliament for approval, the bill for the introduction of the award of the Cyprus Label to quality agricultural products of our country,” he said.

The President also expressed his satisfaction for the constructive participation and the decisive contribution of agricultural organisations, but also of farmers themselves, in the ongoing government effort for the restructuring and revitalisation of the agricultural sector, by promoting the necessary actions and reforms