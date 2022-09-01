Open House is a London-wide celebration of the buildings, places and neighbourhoods where we live, work and play, showing off the value of good design in creating and sustaining our attractive and vibrant city.

A host of local houses, churches, studios and landmarks will be open to visitors from 8 September to 20 September. This year you also have the opportunity to explore the borough with free walking tours, talks and exhibitions.

There is something for everyone including:

Markfield Beam Engine and House in south Tottenham with its original Wood Bros beam pumping engine,

The newly refurbished Jackson’s Lane theatre in Highgate,

Guided tours of Bruce Castle and its Tudor Tower,

The latest public art in Wood Green,

and much more!

For the full listings of what’s on and information on how to book, visit our Open House webpage – Open House London | Haringey Council