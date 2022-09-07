Here’s the full list of cabinet appointments at the end of Liz Truss’s first day as prime minister.

Who is in?

The new cabinet

Liz Truss, prime minister

Thérèse Coffey, deputy prime minister and health and social care secretary

Kwasi Kwarteng, chancellor of the exchequer

James Cleverly, foreign secretary

Suella Braverman, home secretary

Ben Wallace, defence secretary

Brandon Lewis, justice secretary and lord chancellor

Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the council

Lord True, Lord privy seal and leader of the House of Lords

Jake Berry, minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman

Alok Sharma, Cop26 president

Jacob Rees-Mogg, business, energy and industrial strategy secretary

Simon Clarke, levelling up, housing and communities secretary

Kemi Badenoch, international trade secretary and president of the board of trade

Chloe Smith, work and pensions secretary

Kit Malthouse, education secretary

Ranil Jayawardena, environment secretary

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, transport secretary

Michelle Donelan, culture secretary

Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland secretary

Alister Jack, Scotland secretary

Robert Buckland, Wales secretary

Attending cabinet

Wendy Morton, chief whip and parliamentary secretary to the Treasury

Chris Philp, chief secretary to the Treasury

Michael Ellis QC, attorney general

Edward Argar, paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office

Vicky Ford, minister for development at the Foreign Office

Tom Tugendhat, minister for security at the home department

James Heappey, minister for the armed forces and veterans at the Ministry of Defence

Graham Stuart, minister for climate at the business department