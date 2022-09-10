France’s Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna has conveyed her country’s full support in the efforts to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. In the same context she expressed concern over the escalation of Turkish rhetoric which intensifies a climate of instability in the region.

Colonna was speaking with Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides who concluded on Friday a working visit in Paris, a Foreign Affairs Ministry press release says.

“The two Ministers had the opportunity to review bilateral relations and look into practical ways of further deepening them in a wide range of areas such as education, trade, energy, security and defence,” the press release notes.

Kasoulides briefed Colonna on the way our side sees the next steps in the Cyprus problem and the efforts it is undertaking through the proposed confidence building measures in order to create conditions and prospects for the resumption of negotiations, it adds.

“In this context, the French Foreign Affairs Minister, reiterated her country’s full support for the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed framework of a bicommunal, bizonal federation, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” it says.

In the same context, it continues, “she expressed concern over the escalation of Turkish rhetoric, which intensifies a climate of instability in the region.”

Kasoulides and Colonna also discussed the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion and the complications it has caused in the food and energy supply sectors. They exchanged views on the EU coordinated reaction, reviewing particular aspects of thematic packages of restrictive measures the EU had imposed on Russia.

Developments in Syria, Lebanon and Libya were also the focus of talks between the two FMs who evaluated the situation in the broader region and noted the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle Eastern region.

After their meeting they signed a bilateral agreement on the evacuation of French citizens from neighbouring to Cyprus crises regions. “An agreement which showcases the role Cyprus plays for EU countries,” the Ministry points out.

Kasoulides also had a meeting with Minister of Europe Laurence Boone with whom he discussed matters at the heart of the European agenda.