Thursday 8th September 2022

Europa League

AEK v Rennes

Man United v Real Sociedad BT Sport

Omonia v Sheriff

Nantes v Olympiakos

Europa Conference

West Ham v FCSB

FC Vaduz v Apollon

Friday 9th September 2022

Cyprus football

Enosis v Doxa

Karmiotissa v Anorthosis

Saturday 10th September 2022

Premier League

Fulham v Chelsea 12.30pm BT Sport

Bournemouth v Brighton 15.00pm

Leicester City v Aston Villa 15.00pm

Liverpool v Wolves 15.00pm

Southampton v Brentford 15.00pm

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 17.30pm Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Southend 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League Premier

Margate v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

FA Trophy

Welwyn Garden City v New Salamis 15.00pm

Gladwish Challenge Trophy

Stotfold v St Panteleimon 15.00pm

Cyprus Football

Akritas v Pafos

APOEL v Aris Limassol

Greece Football

OFI v Panaitolikos

PAS Giannina v Levadiakos

Ionikos v Atromitos

Sunday 11th September 2022

Premier League

Arsenal v Everton 14.00pm

West Ham United v Newcastle United 14.00pm Sky Sports

Crystal Palace v Manchester United 16.30pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Apollon v Omonia

AEK Larnaca v Nea Salamis

Greece Football

Olympiakos v Volos NFC

Asteras Tripolis v Aris

Panathinaikos v AEK Athens

Monday 12th September 2022

Premier League

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 20.00pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Olympiakos v AEL

Greece Football

PAOK v Lamia

Tuesday 13th September 2022

UEFA Champions League

All games televised by BT Sport

Liverpool v Ajax

Rangers v Napoli

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Atlético Madrid

FC Porto v Club Bruges

Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan

Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham Hotspur

Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Dorking 19.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League

Canvey Island v Haringey Borough 19.45pm

Spartan South Midlands League

Arlesey v St Panteleimon 19.45pm

Wednesday 14th September 2022

UEFA Champions League

All games televised by BT Sport

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

FC Copenhagen v Sevilla

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Juventus v Benfica

Maccabi Haifa v Paris Saint Germain