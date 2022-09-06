Thursday 8th September 2022
Europa League
AEK v Rennes
Man United v Real Sociedad BT Sport
Omonia v Sheriff
Nantes v Olympiakos
Europa Conference
West Ham v FCSB
FC Vaduz v Apollon
Friday 9th September 2022
Cyprus football
Enosis v Doxa
Karmiotissa v Anorthosis
Saturday 10th September 2022
Premier League
Fulham v Chelsea 12.30pm BT Sport
Bournemouth v Brighton 15.00pm
Leicester City v Aston Villa 15.00pm
Liverpool v Wolves 15.00pm
Southampton v Brentford 15.00pm
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 17.30pm Sky Sports
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Southend 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Isthmian League Premier
Margate v Haringey Borough 15.00pm
FA Trophy
Welwyn Garden City v New Salamis 15.00pm
Gladwish Challenge Trophy
Stotfold v St Panteleimon 15.00pm
Cyprus Football
Akritas v Pafos
APOEL v Aris Limassol
Greece Football
OFI v Panaitolikos
PAS Giannina v Levadiakos
Ionikos v Atromitos
Sunday 11th September 2022
Premier League
Arsenal v Everton 14.00pm
West Ham United v Newcastle United 14.00pm Sky Sports
Crystal Palace v Manchester United 16.30pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Apollon v Omonia
AEK Larnaca v Nea Salamis
Greece Football
Olympiakos v Volos NFC
Asteras Tripolis v Aris
Panathinaikos v AEK Athens
Monday 12th September 2022
Premier League
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 20.00pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Olympiakos v AEL
Greece Football
PAOK v Lamia
Tuesday 13th September 2022
UEFA Champions League
All games televised by BT Sport
Liverpool v Ajax
Rangers v Napoli
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Atlético Madrid
FC Porto v Club Bruges
Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan
Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham Hotspur
Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Dorking 19.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Isthmian League
Canvey Island v Haringey Borough 19.45pm
Spartan South Midlands League
Arlesey v St Panteleimon 19.45pm
Wednesday 14th September 2022
UEFA Champions League
All games televised by BT Sport
AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig
FC Copenhagen v Sevilla
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Juventus v Benfica
Maccabi Haifa v Paris Saint Germain
Fixtures
