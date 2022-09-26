With the 2022/23 grassroots youth football season still in its infancy, community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd welcomed the first green derbies of the season.



The Under 14 Derby, between Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 14 White and Vas Demetri’s U14 Green was a very tense and tight affair. The match was 0-0 all the way to the final few minutes before late goal provided joy for the Under 14 Green and heartbreak for the Under 14 White.

The match was the first competitive derby for these two teams and was a genuine match of two halves. Under 14 White had the better of the play in the first half, without truly carving out the prime goal scoring opportunities to take the lead, and also spurning the openings they did create. The Under 14 Green were restricted to a couple of chances in that period, but did have the clearest opening, which Alessandro saved superbly to keep the scores level. The game was predictably fiercely contested, but played in good spirits. In the second half the Under 14 Green grew into the game, and as the pressure grew, it was they who created the better openings. The game looked like it was heading for a draw, but a scrappy passage of play saw the Under 14 Green bundle through a few challenges to finish neatly to give the Green a 1-0 win. Man of the Match for the under 14 Whit was Lewis who was strong and composed in defence. He showed bravery with his challenges, read the moments of danger really well but also had the composure to distribute wisely. For the under 14 Green, their winning goal was scored by Sotiri with Max being named Man of the Match.



In the Under 18 Divisional Cup, Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White had to come from behind to secure their place in the next round.

With many new faces, the team is still trying to find their feet in a new squad but the boys were very dominant in the opening 30 minutes where they controlled possession and created numerous positive situations. The opposing goalkeeper pulled two stunning saves to keep the match goalless. Pressing throughout the first half, an inexplicable defensive error resulted in a straightforward finish for the opposition and they went into the half time break 1-0 up. At half time some truths were laid bare and two substitutions made, which paid immediate dividends. After three restart Igor Gomes-Matos equalised and then the other substitute, Viktor, danced down the wing to square for captain Sami Hristov to score his second goal in two games. The team were largely comfortable for the rest of the game but were indebted to the goalkeeper Stef Pieri who pulled two outstanding saves to keep his side in front. Man of the Match was awarded to Louie Socratous who put in an assured and safe display at centre half. Nothing got past him.

Jay Kemal’s Under 12 Green were involved in a seven game thriller in what was their first league game following on from last week’s cup win. The team knew they had to be at their best as their opponents plundered 14 goals in their last game! Even though their opponents were technically gifted and composed, playing one touch passing, the Under 12 Green outworked their opponents and pressed in numbers. Winning the ball back high up the pitch allowed the Under 12 Green to counter attack effectively, score a couple of as they went into the half time break 2-1 up. The second half continued in the same vein and after scoring two more goals to go 4-1, it was right to believe the game was won. However the opposition came roaring back, scored twice themselves and also hit the woodwork four times in the last five minutes but the Under 12 Green held on to take all three points. A deserved Man of the Match was awarded to Stefanos Nicolaou who bossed the pitch with tenacity, bravery and led by example the whole game. Goals were scored by Cos Hadjimanolis (3) and an own goal.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team, who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB Partners, endured a frustrating day today in their third league game of the season. Coming off the back of a decent performance and result last week, hope were high of continuing the improvement and development. With the score 1-1 at half time it was all to play for in the second 45. Indeed, the Men’s Team were 3-2 up with 20 minutes to go but a lack of communication and concentration let the opposition back and they score two late goals to win 4-3. It was a disappointing result overall and another example of not taking the numerous chances that were created. However, on a positive note manager Chris heaped praise on one debutant:

“…a special mention to Godwin Obeng today who made his debut. He came off the bench and wreaked havoc on the opposition. He’s very skilful and technically gifted and got on the scoresheet too. The reason for the mention is that Godwin is a current Under 18 player and today he successfully stepped up into men’s football and didn’t look out of place. It is great that as a club we now have a pathway to men’s football.”

Goal scorers today were Demitris Christodoulou, Godwin Obeng and Monty Moreton.

David Poncia and Savvas Zavros Under 18 Gold were confortable 6-1 winners in a game they controlled from the first to last minute. It was really good to watch the team use the ball to tire their opponents out and punish them when openings were created. There were six different goal scorers too: Danny Negru, Harry Theodorou, Louis Brown, Vlad Gorea, James Carter and Ky Zavros. Man of the Match was awarded to Harry.

Mike Koumi, Adam Broomfield and Panny Panayiotou’s Under 15 White have had a disappointing start to the season, losing their first two games. A loss of a number of players in the summer together with a couple of new players trying to gel in has meant their usual flowing game is not there yet. Even though they went 2-0 down early on, they pulled it pulled it back to 2-2. However a series of errors left them chasing the game and leaving spaces for the opposition to play their long ball game and catch them on break. They eventually lost 8-3. Goals were scored by Chris, George and Nick. Lagen was named Man of the Match for a great performance on his debut.



Jason Plysi and Tony Styliandes’ Under 12 Girls played their first match of the season in the newly formed Girls Super League (GSL). There are eight teams in total with all matches being played at St James Catholic High School in Hendon. This was also the team’s first ever competitive league match as Omonia U12 Girls Lions. The girls, including the coaches, were all understandably really excited and eager for the season to get started. From the very first whistle, the girls battled right to the end. Their heads never dropped, regardless of the score and they all played for one another. Their opponents had some very talented players, but that did not faze them one bit. In fact, they raised their game which frustrated their opponents. What impressed both Jason and Tony the most was the progress the girls and the team have made since the summer tournaments including the positive camaraderie among players and composure on the ball. Player of the Match was awarded to goalkeeper Mahdi who made crucial saves throughout the match; some of them spectacular.

George Constantinou’s Under 12 Gold played their first league match and came from behind twice to win 3-2. The team showed a lot of grit and determination to stay in the game, and at times were unfortunate in front of goal. Defensively the team were solid, playing with a good shape while the midfield showed a lot of control and composure which really helped their attacking play. Man of the Match was awarded to AJ for his assist and a goal from defence. Other goals were scored by Dino and Jonah.

Robert Protei and George Constantinou’s Under 15 Gold also played their first game and after going into half time 2-1 down, won 3-2. Having had control of large parts of the match, it was disappointing to conceded due to silly mistakes but the boys showed great resilience to bounce back and in the end it was their quality in the attacking third which paid off. Goals were scored by Man of the Match Anthony (2) and Christos



A special mention also to the club’s Under 10 teams who played their first derby of the season with a couple of new recruits who made their club debuts. All had a fun, productive and positive football experience – as it should be at this age.

