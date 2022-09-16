FILM OF THE WEEK

TICKET TO PARADISE



The winning chemistry between George Clooney and Julia Roberts has already been proven in films like OCEAN’S ELEVEN and OCEAN’S TWELVE and it is not a big surprise that they are paired once again for this enjoyable romantic comedy. They play David and Georgia, a divorced couple whose marriage lasted only five years, but they still have to endure each other’s company for their daughter Lily’s (Kaitlin Dever) sake especially now that she is about to graduate. But things get even worse for them when Lily travels to Bali for a holiday after her graduation and decides to marry a local boy called Gede (Maxime Boutier). For the first time in years David and Georgia must join forces in order to put a stop to this marriage…

Director Ol Parker photographs the splendid Bali and Australian locations most magnificently as if they were tourist commercials. His script co-written with Daniel Pipski is light, predictable – as can be expected for this king of rom com – but also highly watchable thanks to the actors’ magnetic presence. At first Lily’s parents believe her holiday romance won’t last for long but after meeting Gede and his family, they begin to understand their daughter’s attraction for this exotic man and the casting of Boutier makes this very believable.

An attractive film perfect for a rainy day!

MAN OF GOD



The story of St Nektarios is brought vividly to life in this epic production written and directed by Yelena Popovic. The film opens in Alexandria around the late 1880’s when Nektarios (Aris Servetalis) is working as a bishop but his immense popularity with the locals and the poor is observed with jealousy and suspicion by the clergy, who soon expel him back to Greece with no explanation. But his arrival in Athens is faced with even more hostility, and it is not until years later after, Nektarios goes to Aegina and turns a ruined building into a monastery that he finally finds his true vocation…

It is an ambitious film which boats superb production values and a commanding performance from Servetalis, the brilliant actor from APPLES. His is Greece’s answer to Daniel Day Lewis and plays Nektarios throughout the years with great dignity, clarity and eloquence. Do not miss!

MOONAGE DAYDREAM



Brett Morgan’s superb documentary celebrates the unique life and career of the iconic artist David Bowie. The story is told by Bowie’s own words with the help of some rare archive material, clips from his films and television interviews with Russell Hardy amongst others. Bowie talks openly about his sexuality and early family life in Brixton, especially about his sadness for his beloved brother’s enduring struggle with mental health problems.

A touch too long perhaps but a wonderful cinematic experience with amazing audio-visual designs worth seeing on the largest screen possible.

REDEEMING LOVE



A love story set in the West but don’t expect any cowboys or Indians – the action takes place in a saloon and follows the story of Angel (Abigail Cowen), a young woman sold into prostitution as a child. It is the time of the gold rush, and all the men are queuing round the block for a night with this angelic woman. There are many flashback sequences when little Angel was still a child and lived a happy existence before her sad predicament in the whorehouse. Meanwhile, Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis), a hard-working farmer falls instantly in love with Angel when he sees her walking in the street and makes it his lifelong ambition to marry her…

It is an engaging, sentimental film efficiently directed by D. J Caruso, but it is overlong and is probably better suited as a television mini-series.

BODIES BODIES BODIES



This American black comedy by Halina Reijn was the surprise film at the recent Sundance Film Festival London. Reijn began her career in Holland as an actress before she turned into directing and here, she tells the story of a group of spoilt rich youngsters in their twenties who organise a hurricane party at a remote family mansion. But soon enough petty jealousies and daring games lead to a night of blood and horror…

It is an assured Hollywood break for the Dutch director who captures this very American theme with panache and style. The problem is that the characters are vastly unsympathetic, and it is difficult to care whether they get the chop or not.

FUNNY PAGES



As a young actor, Owen Kline played the lead in THE SQUID AND THE WHALE and his influence of working with Noah Baumbach is evident in his directorial debut. Kline is also a cartoonist and puts his experience to good effect in telling this coming-of-age story. Robert (Daniel Zolghadri) is an aspiring artist and believes that he needs to suffer for his art. He immediately drops out of high school and moves into a cramped, filthy basement apartment in New Jersey. He supports himself by working part-time at the comic store and at the office of a public defender…

It is an original film that recalls seventies and eighties independent films like those directed by Henry Jaglom. An engaging film from a promising talent!

HATCHING



This brilliant, hugely atmospheric horror, was screened earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival London and marks the assured feature film debut of Hanna Begholm, a remarkable new talent. She tells the story of a Tinja (Siiri Solalina), a young gymnast struggling to perfect her craft in order to impress her demanding mother. But her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a strange egg in the woods, which she hides and keeps it warm until it hatches…

An enjoyable film – Begholm keeps a fine balance between social satire and unpredictable horror.

THE RETALIATORS



This superb horror is finally getting a cinema release following its premiere at last year’s Frightfest. A compelling revenge story of an honourable pastor (Michael Lombard), whose life is shattered after his beloved teenage daughter is brutally murdered by a violent criminal. His search for the truth with the help of an embittered cop leads him into a spiral of unspeakable acts…

Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and Bridget Smith direct this gripping and often very brutal film with style and with buckets of blood. A brutal story with a touch of DEATH WISH and THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE accompanied by a terrific rock soundtrack.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE



Juliette Binoche excels in Claire Denis’ fine study of a woman torn between her love for two men. Sara has been living together with Jean (Vincent Lindon) for ten years and their relationship, as well as sex life, is still going strong. But now Francois (Gregoire Colin), Sara’s ex- lover and Jean’s best friend is back on the scene…

The acting is outstanding from all three protagonists, but it is Binoche’s luminous performance that stays long in the memory.

IT SNOWS IN BENIDORM



It is good to see a story about a British man visiting Spain, told by a Spanish director. Acclaimed writer/director Isabel Coixet tells the story of Peter Riordan (Timothy Spall), a lonely bank worker, who after forced into an early retirement leaves Manchester for sunny Benidorm in order to visit his brother. But when he arrives there his brother is nowhere to be seen…

A story of search and discovery not only for the lost brother, but also for Peter in order to rediscover himself. Spall is very persuasive as the fish out of the water kind of protagonist and is well supported by Sarita Choudhury as the mysterious Alex, his brother friend and colleague.

BEAUTIFUL BLUE EYES



I first saw Joshua Newton’s daring film at an award’s screening over ten years ago. It was made in 2009 and was originally titled IRON CROSS. Unfortunately, this proved to be Roy Scheider’s last film – he plays Joseph, a Nazi survivor and a retired NYPD cop who on a trip to Nuremberg to visit his estranged son Ronnie (Scott Cohen) he insists that his neighbour is the SS Commander (Helmut Berger), the man responsible for the slaughter of his entire family in a Polish village in 1941…

The early black and white flashback sequences are more effective when a young Joseph (Alexander Newton) escapes the Nazis. In the later part of the story, Scheider’s presence adds gravitas to the project but sadly the story loses some credibility towards the end.

