Federation postpones ‘Celebration of Cyprus’ gala dinner

Along with the rest of the nation, we remain deeply saddened over the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September. Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II acted as a constant for the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

After careful consideration, we have unfortunately decided not to proceed with our ‘Celebration of Cyprus’ event as planned on Saturday 17th September, during this period of mourning.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus has however, expressed his strong desire to return to London for this event as soon as possible, and we are already in discussion with his office to establish a new date for this event.

We will inform those who have purchased tickets when a new date is confirmed and release any remaining available tickets.

We express our apologies for any inconvenience caused by the event’s postponement and thank you for your support and understanding.