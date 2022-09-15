New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has been urged to act constructively in seeking the reunification of Cyprus and to hold Turkey to account over its illegal actions, in the same way as the UK has with Russia following its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Following the election of Liz Truss as Leader of the Conservative Party, and her appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Christos Karaolis, the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, congratulated her on the assumption of her new duties, on behalf of the Federation.

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Karaolis highlights the continuing Turkish occupation of Cyprus, as well as the hope that Her Majesty’s Government will hold Turkey to the same standards it has held Russia, in rejecting its expansionist agenda.

“Sadly, the invasion of Ukraine reminded our diaspora of the painful memories of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974”, Mr Karaolis states.

He goes on to remind the Prime Minister of the stable and reliable ties between Cyprus and the UK, and the nation’s historic obligations under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, as well as being a fellow member of the Commonwealth and the United Nations. In relation to the Cyprus problem, he specifies that “the only solution for Cyprus is one that is based on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as described in UN resolutions.”

Mr Karaolis re-iterates that our diaspora remains “committed to a free and united Cyprus,” and concludes by urging Liz Truss to “use (her) influence to continue to enhance bilateral relations, stand up to Turkey and make a lasting impact on reunification.”

Letters of congratulations were also sent to the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly MP.