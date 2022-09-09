5In 2020, 16.9% of total employment in Cyprus was supported by exports to non-member countries, compared to 14.5% in the EU average, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union.

In absolute numbers, in 2020 the employment of 29.9 million persons in the EU (out of a total of 206 million) was supported by exports to non-member countries, a slight increase from 29.6 million in 2019.

In Cyprus, 16.9% of employment corresponded to 75 thousand persons out of 443 thousand employed in the country that year.

Most of the people in Cyprus whose employment was supported by exports to non-EU countries in 2020 worked in administrative and support service activities (14 thousand employed, 3.2% of all employed, 18.9% of those related to exports), followed by those that worked in financial and insurance activities (11 thousand employed, 2.4% of all employed, 14.4% of those related to exports).

At the same time, while the number of those whose employment was supported by non-EU exports in the EU increased slightly from 2019 to 2020, the value of the associated trade slightly decreased, from 2,606 million in 2019 to 2,438 in 2020.

EU exports supported 1,962 millions in value added in 2020, equivalent to 16% of the 12,032 million in total value added created in the EU.

Germany was the EU Member State with the highest absolute level of employment supported by EU exports. In 2020, the jobs of 7.4 million persons in Germany were supported by exports from the EU, including exports from Germany itself.

The level of export-supported employment in Germany exceeded the combined level of export-supported employment in France (3.5 million) and Italy (3.4 million), which had the second and third highest levels.

Together, these three Member States accounted for almost half (48%) of the EU employment supported by exports to non-EU countries.

As a share of total employment, the employment in each of the EU Member States supported by EU exports ranged from just under 1 in 10 in Croatia (9%) and Greece (10%) to nearly one in four in Ireland (23%) and Luxembourg (24%).