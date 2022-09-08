“Equal participation of women at all levels of our governance”

Press release Andreas Mavroyiannis election campaign team

7 September 2022

The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis delivered a speech last night on gender equality, women’s emancipation and the issues women face, at a mass meeting of the expanded General Council of the Pancyprian Federation of Women’s Organizations (POGO).

Andreas Mavroyiannis stressed that women’s rights should have been part of our lives and daily routine for decades. However, he added, social and economic facts, stereotypes and patriarchal perceptions are holding us back.

A.Mavroyiannis noted that, during his administration, transitional measures would be implemented to ensure equal participation of women at all levels of government until equality is fully established.

He pointed out that the recent introduction of the minimum wage, which mostly concerns women, is incomplete and much more is demanded such as equality in employment and equal pay at work. “To achieve the independence and emancipation of women, we will work for equal opportunities for promotion/advancement that will bring about women’s economic self-sufficiency,” he added.

Speaking next about gender-based violence, A.Mavroyiannis pointed out that it increased significantly during the period of the pandemic. He referred to the need for the elaboration of a comprehensive strategy and the establishment of an appropriate framework for combatting violence against women, stereotype attitudes, as well as the need to enhance social and economic support for single-parent families.

“We are going through a crisis, economic and social, with multiple consequences that add to what the majority of women in Cyprus are already facing,” A.Mavroyiannis said, underlining that he aspires to lay the foundations of a policy that will unlock the hands of women, opening the door for them to assert their rightful place in Cypriot society, with specific policies that should target women’s needs and aspirations.

