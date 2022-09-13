Residents can pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by signing one of the Books of Condolence open at Enfield Civic Centre reception and Edmonton Green, Ordnance Road Unity and Palmers Green Libraries.

The Leader of the Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan (pictured) The Mayor of Enfield, Cllr Doris Jiagge, and Council Chief Executive, Ian Davis, have signed the books as a mark of respect towards Her Majesty’s enormous dedication and service to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth over the last 70 years.

The books are available until 5pm on Tuesday 20 September. You can find out more details of how Enfield is marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II by visiting our dedicated webpage.

http://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/paying-your-respects-to-her…

May be an image of 3 people, flower, indoor and text that says ‘Y QUEEN ELIZI ELIZABETH JEEN MOTHER AAY 6TH 1975’