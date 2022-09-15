The government has announced that there will be a bank holiday on Monday 19 September to coincide with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral.

As a result, some services will not be operating on the bank holiday Monday, including the week’s bin collection service. Bin collections will be delayed by a day – normal services will resume on 26 September. All details are available at https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/service-changes-this-bank…