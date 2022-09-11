Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was proclaimed honorary doctor of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Cyprus, in a special ceremony that took place in Fener, Constantinople.

The ceremony was attended by a UCY delegation comprising 47 members of the faculty and other.

The Rector, Tasos Christofides, draped the Patriarch with the University’s dress and cap and gown.

He then offered Bartholomew a replica of a vessel from 1700-1600 BC period from the Kythrea area, which is occupied by Turkey since 1974. The Patriarch thanked the Rector for visiting Fener and honoring “myself and the church through me”, as he said.

Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy Martin Pitenberg, read the decree and the Associate Professor of the Faculty, Spyridon Tzounakas, in a speech referred to the work, life and studies of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Speaking to CNA, the Rector of the University of Cyprus said that the proclamation of the Patriarch as an honorary doctorate was of great importance and added that “this is the first time that an academic ceremony takes place in the chamber of the Patriarch’s throne. It is the first time that a proclamation takes place outside of the University”.

He explained that the decision to nominate Bartholomew was taken considering the Patriarch’s interest in ecology issues and actions, his involvement in the reconciliation of peoples, dogmas and religions, and his his love for the Greek civilization and studies.

University of Cyprus’ theatre workshop presented a performance entitled “Waters of Cyprus, Syria, and Egypt” based on the poetry of Konstantinos Kavafis. The selection and editing of texts was made by the late UCY’s professor Michalis Pieris who first recommended the nomination of the Ecumenical Patriarch.