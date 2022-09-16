Feeling disconnected or uneasy can be quite daunting; it can come from a single problem or a number of things that just become a build-up of anxious thoughts. Feeling uneasy or anxious sometimes is normal, after all we are all human. We will all have our triggers of what may make us feel nervous, restless, tense, a sense of panic, doom or possible impending danger.

We may have a feel stress, nauseated, claustrophobic, have personal related phobias, palpitations, panic attacks, stomach upset and many other disorders. All this stress in itself can lead to other more serious and fatal health disorders.

What are the triggers of this anxiety that causes so many problems for so many? Difficult experiences in childhood, adolescence or adulthood can be a common trigger for any anxiety problems, as can traumatic life experiences, be it of being bullied, harassed, neglect, socially excluded, experiencing racism, accidents, bereavement, difficult relationship, mental, physical or emotional abuse. Drugs, medication and alcohol abuse can cause a change in the highs and lows of thoughts and feeling.

The feelings of this discontentment may continually resurface as feelings constantly change as they come along with the changing circumstances of life itself. Each day is different and with each encounter of situation and people, a past memory can occur that creates an action of fear or being cautious not to have a similar or repeat outcome. It is as though our mind goes into overdrive with thoughts of what could possibly happen or reoccur.

When you feel like this, the last thing you may want to do is actually the things that will assist in getting over it – talking and partying with friends, listening to upbeat music and dancing around, going for exercise or going for walks outside. It would be far easier to sit in and feel sorry for ourselves.

Current build-up of problems – long working hours, being exhausted, lots of change and upheaval, being out of work, financial problems, change of home or study or work environment, studying, not completing work or tasks on time or even to one’s own planned schedule, can make one feel inadequate and disappointed in themself and or in letting others down along with it.

What we can do to help ourselves is what will make the difference in how fast we can overcome the feeling of anxiety and discontentment.

Choosing carefully who you want to share and confide your thoughts to is essential. Talking to someone who may be biased, judgmental or a gossip, could get you into a worse place than before. Speaking with someone who you respect and admire for their compassionate, approach, loyalty and wisdom, will be far better than just telling all just to get it off your chest. Knowing when to keep quiet is an art, it can be difficult at times but thinking before speaking, choosing words carefully and to who, can be the difference between discussion or argument and love or resentment.

Things that we can do for ourselves

I notice that every September I start to feel a little sad, it seems to be seasonal and I think it is because I love the summer and the outdoors. September to me means we are coming to the end of the season, my summer activities and enjoyment will be drawing to an end and we have those long dark cold nights ahead. For some, this may not be a problem, but for those that really suffer with the cold or seasonal affective disorder, it may make sense. It is purely the transition period and not wanting the change, however of course once in autumn, we adjust and just get on with it, looking forward to the next sightings of spring and summer.

One thing I have found that works well for me is weight training or doing something that is creative and I am familiar with. This form of activity allows process of other thoughts that can be constructive in dealing with those negative or problematic issues. It allows thought for problem resolving, be it work, home or people related. It allows quality time for thought and action plan in how to tackle and deal with those difficult subjects or matters in question. It has to be an activity that does not require too much concentration, so even cleaning something will work. However, finding something to do like a long walk, simple painting decorating or artistic creativity that is done solo, can work. Many of my best decisions have been inspired and achieved from this action.

Follow your thoughts and plan of action by sharing your ideas with those you trust if you feel you need a second opinion before fully following your next course of action. Never speak or do things in haste or desperation, as it often holds regret and cannot be taken back.

Ensure good eating, sleeping, resting and relaxation therapies for a good, recharged healthy balance to cope with all circumstances, people and change.

Just as life is a cycle, so is the season, so are our thoughts; we go through the rough and the smooth and learning and adapting to go with the tide and its waves rather than against it, will just make for a smoother journey.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

