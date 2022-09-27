Northern Ireland and Manchester United star also made an appearance in a Omonia shirt here is a rare photo of Irish Man Utd football star George Best playing for Omonia Nicosia in a Charity match: Omonia Nicosia v Apoel Nicosia, in 1987 and another photo of him in a Manchester United football kit.

Manchester United v Omonia Europa League announcement, 13th October 2022 20.00pm kick off Old Trafford Manchester.

The Omonia Fan Club in UK has made an announcement informing its members and friends for travelling to the Manchester United versus Omonia match.

Coaches will be available.

The coach will be travelling to Manchester on the day of the match 13th October 2022, leaving from the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green, Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ at 12.00pm mid-day and returning the same day leaving Manchester at 11.00pm.

Omonia FC will also have representatives at the Cypriot Community Centre, from Monday 10th October 2022 till 12th October 2022 providing information and selling Omonia club merchandise

For more details, call 07387 265 018.

The first leg will be played in Nicosia next Thursday 6th October 2022 in Cyprus