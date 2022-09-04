A devious duo who targeted a young child while pickpocketing on the London Underground have been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Daniela-Catita Bobocel, 35, and of no fixed address, and Narghita Iancu, 41, and of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty to attempted theft at Central London Magistrates’ Court on 18 August. Bobocel was sentenced to eighteen weeks imprisonment and Iancu was sentenced to fourteen weeks.

On Tuesday 12 July 2022, plain clothes officers were on patrol at Tottenham Court Road Underground when Bobocel and Iancu caught their attention. They noticed they were looking closely at other passengers and their property as they entered and exited the station.

The officers, who are specially trained in identifying those with criminal intent, observed as Bobocel and Iancu approached an elderly woman and attempted to move towards her rucksack. On this occasion, the woman moved away out of their reach before an offence could take place.

They unsuccessfully targeted two further women before setting their sights on a ten-year-old child. Officers watched as they used a scarf to cover his bag and Bobocel put her hand in to steal from it. At this point an offence had been committed and officers were able to immediately arrest them on the spot.

Inspector Sharon Turner said: “Bobocel and Iancu are professional criminals who quite sickeningly, deliberately preyed on a young child after unsuccessfully attempting to steal from adults.

“Thankfully our specially trained plain clothes officers were able to intercept them in the act and ensure they are now behind bars.

“Passengers should feel reassured to know we have plain clothes patrols like this taking place across the Underground day and night to keep everyone safe. If you ever have any concerns while travelling please do text us on 61016.”

In the attached image, Bobocel is on the left and Iancu on the right.