Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in central London where two officers were stabbed.At approximately 06:00hrs on Friday, 16 September officers were on patrol in the area of Leicester Square and dealing with another incident when they were made aware of a man in possession of a knife.

Officers challenged the man and during attempts to detain him received stab injuries. Additional officers rushed to the scene. A further officer involved in detaining the man suffered a minor hand injury while another sustained damage to his protective vest caused by the knife.

The officers who were stabbed, one male and one female, were taken to hospital for treatment; their injuries are not assessed at this time as life threatening.

The female officer has been discharged from hospital following surgery. The male officer remains in hospital where he is in a stable condition. Both officers are being supported in their recovery by family and friends and all those involved are being supported by the wider policing family.

During the arrest, Taser was discharged and the man, who is aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency services worker – he was taken to hospital as a precaution and for treatment to minor injuries. He has since been discharged into police custody where he remains.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

While enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, at this stage it is not thought the incident is terror related.

The officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit – were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

An investigation into the circumstances is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. They are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

They can also speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1080/16SEP. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, from the Central West Command Unit, responsible for policing Westminster, said: “Every day, police officers go out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe. In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”