Those who are not registered in the electoral register have the right to do so as long as on the date of the presidential elections in Cyprus, on February 5, 2023, they will have completed their 18th year of age, according to a press release issued by the Interior Ministry.

The last day for submitting an application to register in the electoral register is December 27, 2022.

According to the Interior Ministry, all citizens of Cyprus who are 18 years old and over, have their usual residence in Cyprus and are registered to the electoral registered have the right to vote during the forthcoming presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 5, 2023.

As it is noted after December 27, 2022, no one will be able to be registered to the electoral register and no change can be made on the register. Therefore, those who are entitled are urged to make the necessary actions on time, so that they will be able to exercise their electoral right.

Relevant documents are available at District Administration Offices, Citizen Service Centers, Post Officers, and the Central Election Service, while they can also be downloaded from website elections.gov.cy.

The press release said that the Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Deputy will set up a special platform for the electronic submission of the applications that is expected to operate on October 10, 2022.