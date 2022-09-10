The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra states through a press release that it starts the new season with concerts in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia on September 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

In its new season opening concert, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra collaborates with the distinguished Ukrainian pianist Igor Tchetuev who has been enjoying a robust career, performing with the most renowned symphony orchestras and conductors worldwide. According to music critics, Igor Tchetuev possesses “a very strong interpretative personality” and his work “makes every piece’s vital force emerge”, it is pointed out.

It is further added that under the direction of CySO new Artistic Director and Conductor Günter Neuhold, the renowned pianist will interpret Prokofiev’s piano concerto no. 3, distinguished by the sharpness, exuberance and rhythmic drive, so characteristic of the composer’s musical style.

Beethoven’s Symphony no. 7 is famous for its exhilarating dance spirit, and has been praised as the “apotheosis of the dance” by Richard Wagner.

Tickets for Zone Α cost €18 and €14 (concession), while for Zone Β cost €13 and €10 (concession). Concession tickets are available to students, soldiers, pensioners, large and five-member families on presentation of ID. Entrance is free for people with disabilities.

For Larnaca and Nicosia, tickets are presold online at www.cyso.org.cy, at the Pallas Theatre Box Office every Wednesday, 16:00-19:00 and 2 hours before the concert. For Limassol, tickets are presold online at www.soldoutticketbox.com, at the Box Office: Monday-Friday, 10:00-13:00 and 16:00-19:00 and before the concert.

For further information, the public may call 22 463144 or visit www.cyso.org.cy.