The deceased were three men aged 78, 91 and 94 and two women aged 86 and 94. So far, the disease has claimed the lives of 1,178, people in Cyprus. Total cases recorded since the start of the pandemic are 582,381.

According to the Ministry’s press release, 47 patients are being treated in hospital, including five who are in serious condition. One is in intensive care and intubated, and four are being treated in a high-dependency unit. Three post-Covid patients are intubated in the intensive care.

As regards the cases detected between September 9-15, 2,102 PCR tests were carried out privately resulting in 117 positive results and 41,538 rapid tests resulted in 2,226 positive results. Another 113 people tested positive through the Health Ministry’s screening programme out of 17,430 rapid tests. From testing sites, 60 emerged positive, 10 in the National Guard, 35 in nursing homes and 8 in closed structures.