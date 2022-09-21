With the aim of finding common ground for cooperation in the treatment of liver and oncological diseases the Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantela, travels to London today.
In particular, Hatzipantela will have “exploratory talks with hospitals and university clinics, with the ultimate goal of finding common ground for cooperation in the treatment of liver and oncology conditions,” the Health Ministry said in a press release.
The Minister of Health is accompanied by representatives of the State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY), the School of Medicine of the University of Nicosia and the Oncology Center of the Bank of Cyprus.