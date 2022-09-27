Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides wrapped up contacts and meetings in New York on Monday. He was in NYC for the 77th UN General Assembly and had a series of meeting with counterparts and other high officials from the US State Department and the diaspora.

A press release from the MFA says that his week in NYC was a significant one, full of contacts and meetings that yielded results.

Kasoulides held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Armenia, Ukraine, Andorra, Egypt, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, India, Algeria and Morocco.

In bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and San Marino, Cyprus FM signed Memorandums of Cooperation to deepen the political dialogue and political consultations between the two parties. During the UNGA Cyprus attached great importance to holding meetings and strengthening relations with small states from various regions.

Kasoulides also met with the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in the presence of the Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources of the US Department of State, Geoffrey Pyatt. The agenda included the upgraded strategic relationship between Cyprus and the US following the lifting of the arms embargo as well as energy issues.

Cyprus MFA also met with the head of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and with the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos.

Bilateral relations and ways to further deepen them, current developments in the region, the EU and internationally, Cyprus reunification process and issues of common interest were discussed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs participated in the meeting Cyprus President had with UN Secretary General and attended the working lunch hosted by Cyprus, in the presence of the Permanent Representatives of the P5 of the UN Security Council.

Kasoulides also participated in three separate tripartite meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus – Greece – Armenia, Cyprus – Greece – Egypt and Cyprus – Greece – Serbia. The Ministers exchanged views on the next steps and ways to maintain the political momentum in tripartite cooperation. In the tripartite meeting with Armenia, he expressed Cyprus’ support and solidarity with the Armenian people following the attacks by Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also participated with thematic interventions in meetings held as part of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly such as UN Peace Operations, the fight against online sexual violence and child exploitation, as well as in a special meeting organized by Minister of Foreign Affairs of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and its long-standing contribution to the UN.

Kasoulides also gave an interview to the Bloomberg television network and participated in events organized by Greek and Cypriot expatriate organizations.