Results

Aris 5 Olympiakos 0

Pafos 4 Karmiotissa 0Doxa 0 Apollon 1

Omonia 3 AEK 2

AEL 0 Paralimni 1

Anorthosis 0 Apoel 3

Nea Salamis 2 Akritas Chlorakas 1



New Salamis two wins on the trot are in second place after beating Akritas Chlorakas 2-1 New Salamis took the lead in the 26th minute with a shot just inside the box from Migelito. Akritas equalised in the 84th minute through Varanda and its two minutes to go New Salamis regained the lead when Diakite placed the ball into the far corner of the net to give the reds a 2-1 win.

Top of the table Aris beat Olympiakos 5-0 their goals coming from Babicka 2, Bergtsson, Brown and Spojanic.