Cyprus defeated with 5-1 by Kosovo in Nations Leagues group phase last matchday

Cyprus suffered a crushing defeat by Kosovo with 5-1 in the UEFA Nations League’s group phase final matchday and will enter the play outs in a bid to remain in the League’s C category.

The match was held in Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, for the Nations League C group 2. The Cypriot squad finished in the last spot of group 2.

In his second match at the helm of the Cypriot squad, Temuri Ketsbaia said he was disappointed with the result.

“We did not respond to the match. None of the team’s lines worked properly and we lost fairly even though the score was not indicative (of the match),” he said.

Ketsbaia said he will try to change and correct things and will see other football players, adding that the team has two friendly matches in November before the March play outs.

“We will try to be ready,” the coach of Cyprus’ national football team added.

The team is finishing fourth in the League C groups and will enter the play-outs in March 2024, while the two teams defeated in those ties will be moving to League D.