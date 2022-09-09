Cyprus continues to rely upon the EU and the European Parliament in its reunification efforts, says President Anastasiades (1)

Photograph: Σταύρος Ιωαννίδης // Stavros Ioannides

Cyprus continues to rely upon the EU and the European Parliament in its efforts to reunify the country and end the unacceptable status quo, said the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades in his statements following his meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

“In order to have conditions for the resumption of negotiations Turkey should terminate its unilateral actions in violation of international law, which have been strongly condemned by the EU, either on the ground or in the sea”, he stressed.

On her part, Roberta Metsola said that Europe stands with Cyprus and will never be whole while Cyprus remains split.

“There can only be one Cyprus, a single, sovereign, European state, a bicommunal, bizonal federation in line with UN Security Council resolutions, a state where all inhabitants are EU citizens”, she stressed, while also commending President Anastasiades’ efforts for the resumption of a constructive dialogue between parties involved.

On the issue of migration, President Anastasiades said that the EU should develop a toolbox for swift and effective response in order to enhance member states’ resilience to this hybrid threat, while as regards Europe’s energy independence efforts, he stressed that the Eastern Mediterranean can provide a reliable alternative energy corridor and Cyprus stands ready to make its own contribution.

At the same time, both expressed their condolences to the British royal family and the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8.