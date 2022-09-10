Andreas Mavroyiannis: The protection of economic activity and citizens is necessary during a period of acute uncertainty

9 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis Press release

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday followed up on its initial decision to gradually raise interest rates with a new historic 75 basis points increase in Eurozone interest rates. We are evidently now entering a period of acute uncertainty and sharp increase in interest rates, which will have a number of significant effects on economic activity.

It will increase borrowing costs with a direct impact on the public debt of EU member states and on the implementation of their fiscal policies. Borrowing costs will also affect households and businesses, as it will make it more difficult for them to pay off their loans, while at the same time reducing the available income for consumption. The danger of stagnation and recession in the economy is now visible.

For the ECB, raising interest rates is a tool to contain inflation, which has risen to 9.1% in the Eurozone and 10.9% in Cyprus respectively. However, the current inflationary pressures, based mainly on fuel and energy supply disruptions, combined with the pathologies of the Cyprus economy, demand further measures and structural changes in order to achieve the effective protection of consumers, from the wave of price hikes.

For Andreas Mavroyiannis, the determination to protection the economy and citizens is given. The immediate goal of his administration is to strengthen the penetration of renewable energy in the energy mix, through specific measures to reduce energy and fuel costs. At the same time, through targeted policies, the additional revenues of the state will be used to benefit society and the country’s productive forces, in an effort to mitigate economic stagnation in these truly difficult circumstances.