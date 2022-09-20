The Energy Ministries of Cyprus and Israel said on Monday that technocrats between the two sides have developed a roadmap on the future discussions over a possible settlement of the dispute concerning the “Aphrodite” gas field in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the neighbouring Israeli “Ishai” gas field.

Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar met her Cypriot counterpart Natasa Pilides in Nicosia on Monday with a view to reviewing the discussions concerning the issue.

A joint press release issued by the two Ministries said that during an official visit to Cyprus, Pilides and Elharrar “have agreed to continue the constructive process aiming to conclude a fair and swift resolution of the Aphrodite-Ishai issue.”

“The professional teams have made progress on the core issues and developed a roadmap for future dialogue. Both sides have expressed optimism regarding the possibility of reaching a settlement, and encourage the commercial sides to continue their own dialogue,” the press release added.

According to the press release, Pilides said that “Cyprus and Israel share a common vision for fully unlocking the potential of Eastern Mediterranean gas resources, thereby diversifying energy sources and routes to Europe.”

In this context, she added, “our Energy Ministries have made significant progress in the discussions leading to a mutually beneficial resolution of the Aphrodite – Ishai issue, regarding both the relevant bilateral agreement and the terms of reference for the expert to be appointed by the two countries. These discussions will continue in a structured and consistent manner in the following weeks.”

On her part, Elharrar said that “in light of the global energy crisis and the growing need for natural gas in Europe, I believe it is in our best interest that both parties should expedite a swift, transparent and fair settlement.”

“The trust between us and the continuation of fruitful cooperation in the various fields are very important for both parties,” she said.

Straddling in the maritime border between Cyprus and Israel, “Aphrodite” gas field situated in block 12 of Cyprus EEZ is believed to extend to Israel’s Ishai.