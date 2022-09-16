AEK Larnaca secured a fantastic 0-1 away success over Dynamo Kyiv to move to three points in third, thanks to a phenomenal free kick from forward Adam Gyurcso which sailed into the top left corner (8′).

Omonia suffered a hard-fought 2-1 away loss to Real Sociedad to remain in fourth in their group.

The Spanish team took the lead on the half hour mark through a powerful long-range strike from midfielder Ander Guevara which flew into the top left corner.

Omonia managed to draw level after a major mix-up at the back allowed substitute forward Bruno to score a tap-in (72′) but Sociedad soon restored their lead through a sliding finish into the bottom left from striker Alexander Sorloth (80′).

Apollon Limassol was defeated 1-3 at home to SC Dnipro-1 in the second matchday of the Europa Conference League group stage, keeping them in third with a single point.

The Ukrainian club went ahead in the 11th minute after midfielder Valentin Rubchynskyi scored into an empty net from close range before striker Artem Dovbyk doubled their lead from a similar situation (25′).

Dovbyk made it three to close the first half when teammate Busanello’s pass across goal allowed the striker to score another easy effort (45′).

The Cypriot champions found what proved to be a consolation goal in the 57th minute when forward Ioannis Pittas guided Chambos Kyriakou’s cross into the bottom left on the volley.