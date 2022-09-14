A press release issued on Monday says that EYL40 includes personalities from various sectors who were picked by Friends of Europe, an independent body, co-founded by the European Union.

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides joined the EYL40 team this year and participated for the first time in their meeting, attended by 60 young people around Europe.

The Cypriot Olympian spoke about sports and said that in the next years the number of athletes from small European countries who will compete in individual Olympic sports will decrease.

He argued that the modern lifestyle that wants young people constantly in front of a screen and the mentality they develop leads in this direction.

Kontides in his speech also said that the approach by the governments needs to change adding that funds were cut because of the crisis and all the expenses are now covered by the athletes’ families.

He also took part in a round table discussion where all the participants came up with solutions for that particular problem.