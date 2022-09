Cyprus athlete Nikolas Antoniou won the silver medal in 50m freestyle in 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, setting a new Pancyprian record.

Cyprus swimming federation hailed his victory saying that this is one of the most important achievements for Cyprus swimming. His coach, former swimmer medalist Stavros Michaelides said he is a proud coach.

His new record is 22.51.

Portuguese Diego Matos Ribero won the gold (21.92) and Croatian Jene Hribar came third (22.55).