Cyprus Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, held productive discussions in London to find common ground for cooperation in the treatment of liver and oncological disorders.

Hadjipantela met with the management of the Royal Free hospital in London where they discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation on liver disorders with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with Nicosia General Hospital. The memorandum will include visits from specialized doctors to Cyprus.

The aim, the Health ministry noted, is to set up a support framework for the establishment of a Hepatological clinic in Cyprus that will be staffed by specialized medical personnel offering diagnostic services and treatment for rare or complicated hepatological ailments.

During a visit to the Royal Marsden hospital, the Cypriot Minister and his interlocutors examined ways to cooperate in the treatment of complex or difficult oncological cases while during a meeting with the Medical School of Exeter University, ways to cooperate with Medical Schools in Cyprus were discussed, as well as the exchange of students and academic staff.

Hadjipantela also met with the Cyprus Medical Association in the UK where they exchanged views on health issues. They also decided to use Cypriot doctors’ expertise and know-how for cases on the island.

The Minister also met with the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Nikitas and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.