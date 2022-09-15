On behalf of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, the President, Christos Karaolis, sent a letter of condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, expressing deep sadness and heartfelt condolences to all members of the Royal family on behalf of UK Cypriots on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In the letter, the Federation gives thanks for Her Majesty’s lifelong service and dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, where she represented a model of constancy and a beacon of leadership. ‘Our Cypriot diaspora will fondly remember Her late Majesty’s visit to Cyprus in 1993 and the celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, including the visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex to Cyprus, among many other memories,’ Mr Karaolis writes.

Mr Karaolis also expressed his appreciation for the efforts His Majesty King Charles III has made to continue the link between the British Monarchy and Cyprus. The letter highlights the recent “Celebrating Cyprus” reception at Buckingham Palace for our Cypriot diaspora and the fondness with which he greeted President Anastasiades during his Guest of Government visit in 2019.

‘It is to no doubt that the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world share in the grief of Your Majesty and the Royal Family’, concludes the letter.