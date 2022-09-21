They give up a few hours a month to assist various departments, which enables frontline officers to devote more time to operational police work.

The constabulary is now hoping to extend its family of volunteers and is seeking enthusiastic individuals who are looking for a new challenge and want to give something back to their local community.

Roles are currently available within the following areas:

Victim Service Team (based at HQ in Welwyn Garden City) – volunteers are being sought to support the team by carrying out call backs to victims of low-level crime, to offer crime prevention advice, reassurance and signpost them to other agencies if needed. Volunteers would also assist with Action Fraud cases.

Local Crime Unit (Borehamwood, Watford, Hatfield) – The Local Crime Unit investigates crimes such as burglary, robbery and serious assaults. Volunteers are needed to assist detectives with research, spreadsheets and managing telephone calls.

DriveSafe (East or North Herts) – DriveSafe (opens in a new window) currently has a number of successful schemes running across the county to educate speeding motorists. It sees members of the public carry out speed checks in their local communities, with warning letters being sent to those who are caught travelling over the speed limit. Volunteers are being sought to help support police officers provide training, evaluation and publicity for the initiative.

Safer Neighbourhood Team (Stevenage and Hatfield) – Safer Neighbourhood Team officers deal with offences such as thefts from vehicles, shops or members of the public. CCTV is often the key to catching offenders and volunteers are being sought to assist with viewing footage to identify potential suspects.

Case Investigation Team (Stevenage) – volunteers are needed to assist with administration tasks around the a monthly panel meeting, such as reviewing and updating spread sheets and sending correspondence.

Volunteer wellbeing (HQ) – the team is looking for people to make regular contact with volunteers to discuss their welfare, any issues and collate their hours. The team are also hoping to develop the current rewards and recognition scheme for volunteers and are looking for someone to help with new ideas.

Cadet leaders (various roles countywide) – the role includes organising meetings, speakers and activities for Volunteer Police Cadets groups, in line with the nation curriculum, as well as administrative tasks.

Chief Inspector Martin Turpin, from the Workforce Development team, said: “The support and dedication we get from our volunteers is invaluable and they are a vital resource for the constabulary.

“Volunteering for the police is an opportunity like no other and your contribution will make such a huge difference to local communities across Hertfordshire. If you’re interested in getting involved, please get in touch.”

David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “Keeping Hertfordshire safe is something we all have a stake in and to which we can all make a contribution. My new Police and Crime Plan sets out how I want to build on the current excellent record of civic participation and use the skills, energy and commitment of the public to make things better. This is an excellent opportunity to give something back with challenging and interesting opportunities, and I hope people get involved.”

To apply for any of the roles on offer, visit our vacancies website.

For more information contact our volunteer team by email.