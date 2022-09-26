Resident of Broxbourne have the chance to claim free trees as part of Hertfordshire County Council’s ‘Your Tree Our Future’ scheme which will see 100,000 trees given away over the next four years

The scheme will help the council to deliver on several of its Sustainable Hertfordshire ambitions as planting trees has a positive impact on air quality, helps reduce the carbon in our atmosphere, supports biodiversity and can help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change. In addition, access to natural features has been linked with benefits to physical and mental health.

The ‘Your Tree Our Future’ scheme was created as part of the county council’s Tree and Woodland Strategy, which sets out how the council will increase tree cover in the county. The project will be delivered in partnership with all 10 district and borough councils, including Broxbourne Borough Council.

Councillor David Holliday, Broxbourne Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said:

“Broxbourne Council has committed to planting 10,000 trees in our five-year Environmental Sustainability Strategy. This scheme, in partnership with councils across the county, enables the Borough’s residents to join our efforts in creating a green and sustainable community to live in. We hope they take up this generous offer of free trees, and look forward to seeing them grow around Broxbourne and beyond.”

Cllr Eric Buckmaster, Executive Member for The Environment at Hertfordshire County Council said:

“As part of our Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy, we have committed to enabling our residents and businesses to take positive climate action, and the Your Tree Our Future scheme is a fantastic opportunity for them to get involved.”

“Working in partnership with our district and borough colleagues to give our residents the tools to help tackle the climate crisis is a great example of the kind of cooperation that we need to create a more sustainable Hertfordshire.”

Hertfordshire residents can visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/yourtree where they will be able to choose from a selection of eight different native species, or a hedgerow pack, which will be provided on a first come first served basis. Residents who have successfully requested free trees will receive an email from the council with details of how to collect them from a local pick-up point in December 2022.